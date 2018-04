April 30 (Reuters) - NASCON Allied Industries PLC :

* Q1 ENDED MARCH 2018 PROFIT BEFORE TAX FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF 1.56 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 1.17 BILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF 6.77 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 6.46 BILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO Source: bit.ly/2r97dlB Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)