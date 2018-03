BRIEF-Nasdaq And Extraordinary Re Sign Market Technology Agreement

March 1 (Reuters) - Nasdaq Inc:

* NASDAQ AND EXTRAORDINARY RE SIGN MARKET TECHNOLOGY AGREEMENT

* NASDAQ- CO, EXTRAORDINARY RE SIGNED NEW MARKET TECHNOLOGY DEAL FOR CO TO DELIVER MATCHING ENGINE TECHNOLOGY VIA NASDAQ FINANCIAL FRAMEWORK ARCHITECTURE

* NASDAQ INC - EXTRAORDINARY RE WILL DEPLOY TECHNOLOGY THROUGH ITS LIQUID INSURANCE CONTRACT RISK ALLOCATION PLATFORM

* NASDAQ INC - GO-LIVE FOR THE TECHNOLOGY IS TARGETED FOR SUMMER 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)