* NASDAQ ANNOUNCES MID-MONTH OPEN SHORT INTEREST POSITIONS IN NASDAQ STOCKS AS OF SETTLEMENT DATE JANUARY 12, 2018

AT END OF SETTLEMENT DATE OF JAN 12 SHORT INTEREST IN 2,352 NASDAQ GLOBAL MARKET SECURITIES TOTALED 7.19 BILLION SHARES