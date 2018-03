March 5 (Reuters) - Nasdaq Inc:

* NASDAQ FEBRUARY 2018 VOLUMES

* NASDAQ INC - FEB U.S. EQUITY OPTIONS VOLUME 155 MILLION CONTRACTS VERSUS 120 MILLION CONTRACTS IN FEB 2017

* NASDAQ INC - FEB U.S. MATCHED EQUITY VOLUME 31,348 MILLION SHARES VERSUS 22,759 MILLION SHARES IN FEB 2017

* NASDAQ INC - FEB U.S. FIXED INCOME VOLUME $1,932 BILLION TRADED VERSUS $1,560 BILLION TRADED IN FEB 2017