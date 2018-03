March 1 (Reuters) - Nasdaq Inc:

* NASDAQ FILES PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT TO PROTECT INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY

* NASDAQ- FILED PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT TO PROTECT NASDAQ’S ELECTRONIC TRADING TECHNOLOGY FROM UNAUTHORIZED USE BY IEX GROUP, INVESTORS EXCHANGE

* NASDAQ INC - LAWSUIT SEEKS TO STOP, AND OBTAIN FAIR COMPENSATION FOR, IEX'S UNAUTHORIZED USE OF NASDAQ INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY