BRIEF-Nasdaq Helsinki Announces Preliminary Results Of Extended Offer Period Of Viking Acquisition Corp's Tender Offer For All Shares In Tecnotree

May 2 (Reuters) - Nasdaq Helsinki Oy:

* NASDAQ HELSINKI ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY RESULTS OF EXTENDED OFFER PERIOD OF VIKING ACQUISITION CORP’S TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHARES IN TECNOTREE

* NASDAQ HELSINKI-EXTENDED OFFER PERIOD IN RECOMMENDED PUBLIC CASH TENDER OFFER BY VIKING TO BUY ALL ISSUED, OUTSTANDING SHARES IN TECNOTREE EXPIRED ON 30 APRIL

* NASDAQ HELSINKI- SHARES TENDERED DURING OFFER PERIOD & EXTENDED PERIOD REPRESENT ABOUT 64.0% OF ALL SHARES AND VOTES IN TECNOTREE ON FULLY DILUTED BASIS

* NASDAQ HELSINKI - OFFEROR HAS ACQUIRED TECNOTREE SHARES OUTSIDE TENDER OFFER REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 23.9% OF ALL SHARES AND VOTES IN TECNOTREE

* NASDAQ HELSINKI- PROVIDED FINAL RESULT OF TENDER OFFER CONFIRMS OFFEROR’S HOLDING WON’T EXCEED 90% THRESHOLD, OFFEROR DECIDED IT WON’T COMPLETE TENDER OFFER

* NASDAQ HELSINKI- VIKING ACQUISITIONS CORP WILL ANNOUNCE FINAL RESULT OF TENDER OFFER ON OR ABOUT 4 MAY 2018