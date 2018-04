BRIEF-Nasdaq Reports Q1 Non-GAAP EPS Of $1.24

April 25 (Reuters) - Nasdaq Inc:

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.24

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $ $1.05

* Q1 NET REVENUE $666 MILLION, A 15% INCREASE COMPARED TO Q1 OF 2017

* LOWERING ITS 2018 NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSE GUIDANCE TO $1,295 MILLION TO $1,335 MILLION

* HAS PLANNED EQUITY REPURCHASES FUNDED BY AFTER-TAX PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF PUBLIC RELATIONS SOLUTIONS AND DIGITAL MEDIA SERVICES BUSINESSES

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.20, REVENUE VIEW $647.6 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S