BRIEF-Nasdaq reports qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share $1.06
October 25, 2017 / 11:28 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Nasdaq reports qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share $1.06

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Nasdaq Inc:

* Nasdaq Inc says qtrly net revenue $607 million, up 4 percent

* Qtrly GAAP earnings per share $1.01

* Qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share $1.06

* Nasdaq says qtrly earnings per share and adjusted earnings per share included positive $0.04 per share impact from changes in share-based tax accounting

* Qtrly GAAP operating expenses $343 million, down $9 million; decrease primarily reflects lower merger, strategic initiatives expense

* Qtrly non-GAAP operating expenses $317 million, unchanged compared to Q3 2016

* Updating 2017 non-GAAP operating expense guidance to $1,275 million to $1,290 million, versus prior guidance of $1,260 million to $1,290 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.02, revenue view $599.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

