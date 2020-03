BRIEF-Nasdaq Says All Nasdaq Nordic and Baltic markets remain fully operational

March 23 (Reuters) - Nasdaq Inc:

* NASDAQ STATEMENT ON NORDIC AND BALTIC OPERATIONS

* NASDAQ INC - ALL NASDAQ NORDIC AND BALTIC EQUITY, FIXED INCOME AND DERIVATIVE MARKETS REMAIN FULLY OPERATIONAL AND OPEN DURING REGULAR TRADING HOURS

* NASDAQ INC - CRITICAL OPERATIONS, INCLUDING TRADING TECHNOLOGY AND MARKET SURVEILLANCE, HAVE BEEN TESTED OVER TIME TO FUNCTION SUCCESSFULLY

* NASDAQ INC - CONTINUOUSLY REVIEWING ITS BUSINESS CONTINUITY PLANS, AND AUGMENTING THEM AS NEEDED, TO ACCOUNT FOR THIS RAPIDLY EVOLVING SITUATION

* NASDAQ INC - AS A PRECAUTIONARY EFFORT, NASDAQ HAS REDUCED ITS NUMBER OF OPEN OFFICES

* NASDAQ INC - ALL NASDAQ EVENTS AT LOCAL EUROPEAN OFFICES ARE POSTPONED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: