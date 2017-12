Dec 13 (Reuters) - Nasdaq Inc:

* NASDAQ SAYS CURRENTLY EXPERIENCING ISSUES WITH MARKET DATA DISSEMINATION, AFFECTING CERTAIN NORDIC INDEXES

* NASDAQ SAYS ALL OTHER SYSTEMS ARE OPERATING NORMALLY

* NASDAQ SAYS THERE WILL BE NO MARKET DATA DISSEMINATION FOR THE AFFECTED NORDIC INDEXES UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE