March 21 (Reuters) - NASDAQ RIGA AS :

* SAYS ‍SHARES ISSUED BY BALTIC TOUR OPERATOR NOVATURAS HAVE BEEN ADMITTED TO TRADING ON NASDAQ BALTIC MAIN LIST​

* SAYS ‍TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES PLACED WAS 2.104.648​

* SAYS ‍LISTING OF SHARES OF NOVATURAS FOLLOWS COMPANY'S INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING​ Source text: bit.ly/2FP5YRX Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)