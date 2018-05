May 9 (Reuters) - Naspers Ltd:

* DISPOSAL OF ENTIRE STAKE IN FLIPKART

* PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO REINFORCE NASPERS’ BALANCE SHEET AND WILL BE INVESTED OVER TIME

* ANNOUNCES DISPOSAL OF ITS ENTIRE 11.18% STAKE IN FLIPKART TO US-BASED RETAILER WALMART FOR US$2.2BN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: