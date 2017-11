Nov 17 (Reuters) - NASPERS LTD:

* ‍EXPECT HY CORE HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE TO BE BETWEEN 62% (132 US CENTS) AND 67% (142 US CENTS) HIGHER THAN COMPARABLE PERIOD‘S 212 US CENTS​

* NASPERS LTD - ‍EXPECTS HY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE TO INCREASE BY BETWEEN 62% (80 US CENTS) AND 67% (86 US CENTS) FROM PRIOR PERIOD‘S 129 US CENTS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)