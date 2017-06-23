BRIEF-Naspers says FY core headline earnings up 41 pct to $1.8 bln

June 23 (Reuters) - Naspers Ltd:

* FY core headline earnings grew 41 pct to $1.8 billion

* FY group revenue grew 19 pct to $14.6bn (or 29 pct in local currency, adjusted for acquisitions and disposals)

* FY consolidated development spend was up 22 pct (13 pct) to $861m as LetGo, Showmax and travel business accelerated their growth

* FY group trading profit, measured on an economic- interest basis, rose 22 pct (37 pct) to $2.7bn

* Recommends that annual gross dividend be increased by 12 pct to 580 cents

* Last year tough economic conditions led to significant churn in subscribers, but 2017 saw a return to modest growth

* FY headline earnings per n ordinary share of 179 U.S. cents

* For year ended December 2016 Tencent's revenues were rmb151.9bn, up 48 pct year on year

* Tencent non-gaap profit attributable to shareholders grew 40 pct to rmb45.4bn