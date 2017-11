Nov 29 (Reuters) - NASPERS LTD:

* ‍HY CORE HEADLINE EARNINGS GREW 65% TO US$1.5 BLN​

* HY ‍REVENUES INCREASED 33% YEAR ON YEAR TO US$9.0 BLN​

* ‍HY REVENUES IN INTERNET SEGMENT WERE UP 42% TO US$6.9 BLN​