Sept 27 (Reuters) - NASPERS LTD:

* PLACING WAS PRICED ON 26 SEPT 2017 AND 35,141,309 UNBUNDLED NOVUS SHARES WERE PLACED AT PRICE OF R6.15 PER ORDINARY SHARE

* PLACING PRICE REPRESENTS A 1.3% PREMIUM TO NOVUS' CLOSING SHARE PRICE ON 26 SEPTEMBER 2017