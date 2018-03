BRIEF-Naspers Says Sold 190 Mln Shares In Tencent For $9.8 Bln

March 23 (Reuters) - Naspers Ltd:

* JSE: NPN - CATEGORY 2 RESULTS OF ACCELERATED OFFERING OF TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED SHARES AND WITHDRAWAL OF CAUTIONARY

* ‍PRICE OF HKS405 PER SHARE ACHIEVED FOR TENCENT SALE​

* ‍ALSO ANNOUNCED COMMITMENT NOT TO DISPOSE OF ANY FURTHER SHARES IN TENCENT FOR PERIOD OF AT LEAST 3 YEARS​

* NASPERS - ‍VALUE OF TENCENT SALE SHARES AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2017, BEING COMPANY’S MOST RECENT REPORTING PERIOD, WAS APPROXIMATELY US$8.176BN​

* CONCLUDED SALE OF 190 MILLION SHARES IN TENCENT EQUAL TO ABOUT 2% OF TENCENT’S ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL, FOR PURCHASE CONSIDERATION OF US$9.8 BILLION

* ‍PRICE OF HKS405 PER SHARE ACHIEVED FOR TENCENT SALE SHARES REPRESENTS A 7.8% DISCOUNT TO CLOSING PRICE OF TENCENT SHARES ON 22 MARCH 2018​

* NASPERS - ‍PROFIT AFTER TAX ATTRIBUTABLE TO TENCENT SALE SHARES FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2017 WAS APPROXIMATELY US$97.4M​

* FUNDS RECEIVED FROM PLACING ARE INTENDED TO BE UTILISED TO REINFORCE AND INCREASE FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY ON NASPERS’ BALANCE SHEET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: