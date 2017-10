BRIEF-Naspers says up to 35.141 million Novus shares to become available for sale

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Block Trade - Naspers Ltd:

* NASPERS SAYS PLACEMENT OF NOVUS SHARES

* NASPERS SAYS UP TO 35,141,309 UNBUNDLED NOVUS SHARES TO BECOME AVAILABLE FOR SALE TO QUALIFYING INVESTORS VIA PLACING

* NASPERS SAYS BOOKS OF PLACING WILL OPEN WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

* NASPERS SAYS PRICING AND ALLOCATIONS OF PLACING WILL BE DETERMINED AS SOON AS PRACTICABLE FOLLOWING CLOSING OF BOOK

* NASPERS SAYS INVESTEC IS ACTING AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER AND TRANSACTION SPONSOR IN RELATION TO PLACING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)