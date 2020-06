June 18 (Reuters) - Naspers Ltd:

* SEES FY HEPS FROM TOTAL OPERATIONS TO DECREASE BY 46.9% - 40.9%

* HEADLINE EARNINGS AND CORE HEADLINE EARNINGS FOR YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 ARE EXPECTED TO REDUCE

* FY CONTINUING OPERATIONS CORE HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTED DECREASE BY 7.7% - 1.2%

* SEES FY CORE HEPS FROM TOTAL OPERATIONS TO DECREASE BY 16.3% - 10.3%