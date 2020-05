BRIEF-Natera And Illumina Settle Patent Dispute

May 18 (Reuters) - Illumina Inc:

* NATERA AND ILLUMINA SETTLE PATENT DISPUTE

* ILLUMINA INC - TERMS OF SETTLEMENT BENEFIT BOTH PARTIES, AND SUPPLY AGREEMENT HAS BEEN EXTENDED UNTIL 2030.

* ILLUMINA INC - SETTLEMENT RESOLVES AND DISMISSES ALL OF CLAIMS IN ACTION

* ILLUMINA INC - NATERA HAS GRANTED ILLUMINA A NON-EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO NATERA’S ‘592 PATENT FAMILY

* ILLUMINA INC - NATERA WILL RECEIVE LICENSE TO ILLUMINA’S INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY FOR USE IN NIPT USING ILLUMINA SEQUENCING PLATFORM

* ILLUMINA INC - LICENSE IS LIMITED TO ILLUMINA’S CURRENT TECHNOLOGY USED FOR MASSIVELY PARALLEL SEQUENCING IN FIELDS OF NIPT AND PGS/PGD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: