June 17 (Reuters) - Natera Inc:

* NATERA FILES PATENT SUIT AGAINST PROGENITY, INC.

* NATERA INC - SUIT ALLEGES USE AND SALE OF PROGENITY’S NON-INVASIVE PRENATAL TEST INFRINGE SIX ASSERTED PATENTS

* NATERA INC - SEEKS INJUNCTIVE RELIEF, MONETARY DAMAGES