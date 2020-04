BRIEF-Natera Inc Says Withdrawing Its Financial Guidance For 2020 Fiscal Year

April 13 (Reuters) - Natera Inc:

* NATERA ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* NATERA INC - GENERATED TOTAL REVENUES OF APPROXIMATELY $89 MILLION TO $91 MILLION AND PROCESSED APPROXIMATELY 235,000 TOTAL TESTS IN Q1

* NATERA INC - VOLUMES DECLINED APPROXIMATELY 15% IN LAST TWO WEEKS OF MARCH FROM RECORD Q1 LEVELS

* NATERA INC - WITHDRAWING ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2020 FISCAL YEAR

* NATERA INC - Q1 OPERATING LOSSES WERE GENERALLY CONSISTENT WITH Q4 2019