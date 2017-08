July 11 (Reuters) - Natera Inc

* Natera Inc - On July 5, 2017, Natera, Inc. entered into an amendment to credit line agreement dated September 23, 2015 - SEC Filing

* Natera - Amendment increased interest rate to one-month libor plus 1.10%, effective July 7, equaled approximately 2.323% per annum as of July 5, 2017