April 13 (Reuters) - Natera Inc:

* NATERA TO OFFER $250 MILLION CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2027

* NATERA - INTENDS TO GRANT TO INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $37.5 MILLION OF THE NOTES

* NATERA INC - EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING OF NOTES TO REPAY ITS OBLIGATIONS UNDER ITS 2017 TERM LOAN WITH ORBIMED