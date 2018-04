BRIEF-Nathan G. Miller says Intent To Nominate 2 Additional Candidates For Election To Destination Maternity's Board

April 12 (Reuters) - Nathan G. Miller

* INTENT TO NOMINATE TWO ADDITIONAL CANDIDATES HOLLY N. ALDEN AND NATHAN G. MILLER FOR ELECTION TO DESTINATION MATERNITY'S BOARD Source text - bit.ly/2GVJOtM Further company coverage: (Reporting by Deepak Devalapur)