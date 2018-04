April 26 (Reuters) - Destination Maternity Corp:

* NATHAN MILLER SAYS WRITING IN RESPONSE TO LETTER RECEIVED FROM BOARD OF DESTINATION MATERNITY CORPORATION DATED APRIL 25, 2018

* NATHAN MILLER SAYS DISAGREE THAT DESTINATION MATERNITY HAS "TIMELY COMPLIED" WITH MILLER'S PREVIOUS REQUESTS FOR CERTAIN STOCKHOLDER LISTS