BRIEF-Nathan Miller Submits Notice Of Intent To Nominate Candidates To Destination Maternity's Board

March 26 (Reuters) - Destination Maternity Corp:

* NATHAN G. MILLER - ON MARCH 24, MILLER, SUBMITTED HIS FORMAL NOTICE OF INTENT TO NOMINATE CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO DESTINATION MATERNITY’S BOARD AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING ‍​

* NATHAN G. MILLER-INTENDED TO NOMINATE FOR ELECTION AS DIRECTORS OF DESTINATION MATERNITY, CHRISTOPHER B. MORGAN, MARLA A. RYAN, ANNE-CHARLOTTE WINDAL‍​

* NATHAN G. MILLER- INTEND TO CONDUCT PROXY SOLICITATION TO ELECT NOMINEES TO DESTINATION MATERNITY'S BOARD, APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING Source text (bit.ly/2G9JuHK) Further company coverage: