April 20 (Reuters) - Destination Maternity Corp:

* NATHAN MILLER SAYS ON APRIL 20, SUBMITTED UPDATE AND SUPPLEMENT TO NOTIFY DESTINATION MATERNITY OF WITHDRAWAL OF HIMSELF AS NOMINEE - SEC FILING

* NATHAN MILLER - RESERVED RIGHT TO INCREASE SLATE, RE-NOMINATE HIMSELF FOR ELECTION IF DESTINATION INCREASES NUMBER OF DIRECTORSHIPS FOR ELECTION