Feb 13 (Reuters) - K12 Inc:

* NATHANIEL A. DAVIS APPOINTED K12 INC. CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND REMAINS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

* ‍STUART UDELL RESIGNED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND AS A MEMBER OF COMPANY'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS EFFECTIVE MARCH 2, 2018​