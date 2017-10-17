BRIEF-Nathan's Famous Inc proposes offering of senior secured notes due 2025

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Nathan’s Famous Inc
* Nathan’s announces proposed offering of senior secured notes due 2025
* Nathan’s Famous Inc - intends to offer $150.0 million aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2025
* Nathan’s Famous - to use net proceeds of offering to satisfy, discharge indenture relating to 10.000% senior secured notes due 2020, redeem such notes
* Nathan's Famous - also to use net proceeds of notes offering to pay a portion of a $5.00 per share cash dividend to Nathan's stockholders of record