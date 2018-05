BRIEF-National Access Cannabis - Supply Arrangement With Lasanta S.A.S

May 4 (Reuters) - National Access Cannabis Corp:

* NATIONAL ACCESS CANNABIS - SUPPLY ARRANGEMENT WITH LASANTA S.A.S TO CARRY LASANTA PRODUCTS IN NAC MEDICAL CLINICS IN VARIOUS PROVINCES IN CANADA

* NATIONAL ACCESS CANNABIS-LASANTA INITIALLY AGREED TO PROVIDE MINIMUM 600 KILOGRAMS OF CANNABIS RESIN/EQUIVALENT VOLUME CANNABIS OIL FOR MEDICAL USE

* NATIONAL ACCESS CANNABIS CORP - JOINT DETERMINATION HAS BEEN MADE TO TERMINATE IP LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH HYDROPONICS COMPANY LIMITED

* NATIONAL ACCESS CANNABIS - DETERMINED THAT CURRENT AUSTRALIAN REGULATORY FRAMEWORK WOULD NOT SUPPORT IMPLEMENTATION OF NAC’S MEDICAL CLINIC MODEL

* NATIONAL ACCESS CANNABIS - THE HYDROPONICS COMPANY, CO MAINTAIN ONGOING DIALOGUE WITH RESPECT TO PROVISION OF PROFESSIONAL MEDICINAL CANNABIS PRODUCTS