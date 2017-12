Dec 13 (Reuters) - National Arts Entertainment And Culture Group Ltd:

* ‍GD HONGTU WILL MAKE A CAPITAL INJECTION OF RMB20 MILLION INTO UNIT OF ‍NATIONAL ARTS THEME PARK

* AFTER CAPITAL INJECTION, NATIONAL ARTS THEME PARK TO HOLD 88.89 PERCENT OF GUOHAO THEME PARK

* AFTER CAPITAL INJECTION, GD HONGTU TO HOLD 11.11 PERCENT OF GUOHAO THEME PARK