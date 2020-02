Feb 7 (Reuters) - National Arts Entertainment and Culture Group Ltd:

* OPERATION OF XIQIAO NATIONAL ARTS FILM STUDIO & NATIONAL ARTS RESORT HOTEL HAS BEEN TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED

* OPERATION OF STUDIO & HOTEL TO REMAIN SUSPENDED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

* UPDATES ON OPERATION REGARDING SPREAD OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PNEUMONIA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: