June 3 (Reuters) - National Arts Entertainment and Culture Group Ltd:

* ASKED BY INDEPENDENT COMMISSION AGAINST CORRUPTION TO PROVIDE SOME INFORMATION TO ASSIST INVESTIGATION OF THEM

* INVESTIGATION DOES NOT AFFECT, IS NOT RELATED TO FUND RAISING PLAN, PROPOSED SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT OF CO

* INVESTIGATION DOES NOT AFFECT NORMAL OPERATION OF GROUP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: