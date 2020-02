Feb 13 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank Ltd:

* Q1 CREDIT IMPAIRMENT CHARGES FELL 21% TO $185 MILLION

* DELIVERING ON THREE YEAR TRANSFORMATION WHICH COMMENCED IN SEPT 2017

* CUSTOMER-RELATED REMEDIATION PROGRAMS, REGULATORY COMPLIANCE INVESTIGATIONS ONGOING,WITH POTENTIAL EXTRA CHARGES,BUT AMOUNTS/TIMING ARE UNCERTAIN

* WORK UNDERWAY TO REFRESH STRATEGY & BUILD PLAN FOR NEXT FIVE TO TEN YEARS

* CONTINUES TO MAKE PROGRESS TOWARDS A SEPARATION OF MLC WEALTH