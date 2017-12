BRIEF-National Australia Bank Says It Will No Longer Finance New Thermal Coal Mining Projects​

Dec 15 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank Ltd:

* ‍COMMITTING TO SOURCE 50 PERCENT OF CO‘S AUSTRALIAN ELECTRICITY DEMAND FROM RENEWABLE ENERGY PROJECTS BY 2025​

* ‍ON TRACK TO MEET APRA‘S CET1 RATIO TARGET BY 2020​

* ‍WILL NO LONGER FINANCE NEW THERMAL COAL MINING PROJECTS​

* ‍EXPECTED TO LEAD TO A NET REDUCTION OF 4,000 ROLES OVER NEXT THREE YEARS​

* “TARGETING A REDUCTION IN PRODUCTS OF 50 PER CENT”

* “STREAMLINING OUR SYSTEMS AND TARGETING A 15-20 PER CENT DECREASE IN IT APPLICATIONS”​

* “WE ARE TAKING A LONG-TERM VIEW, AND INVESTING AN ESTIMATED $4.5 BILLION OVER THE NEXT THREE YEARS ” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: