Feb 28 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank Ltd:

* READY TO HELP CUSTOMERS AFFECTED BY CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* MEASURES MAY INCLUDE DEFERRAL OF BUSINESS LOAN REPAYMENTS, RESTRUCTURING EXISTING BUSINESS LOANS AND SO ON

* IMPACTS OF OUTBREAK BEGINNING TO BE FELT ACROSS INDUSTRIES, NUMBER OF AUSTRALIAN BUSINESSES HAVE CITED IMPACT Source: nab.co/39a82yS Further company coverage: