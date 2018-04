April 20 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank Ltd:

* EXPECTS TO INCLUDE RESTRUCTURING-RELATED COSTS OF $755 MILLION ($530 MILLION AFTER TAX), IN HY CASH EARNINGS

* CYBG EXPECTED UTILISATION OF CAPPED INDEMNITY WILL HAVE NO IMPACT ON NAB’S COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (CET1) CAPITAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: