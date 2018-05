BRIEF-National Bank Holdings Corp Announces Appointment Of Aldis Birkans As CFO

May 2 (Reuters) - National Bank Holdings Corp:

* NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF BRIAN LILLY AND APPOINTMENT OF ALDIS BIRKANS AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF BRIAN LILLY AND APPOINTMENT OF ALDIS BIRKANS AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS - ALDIS BIRKANS, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, TREASURER, WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE VP, CFO ON AUGUST 10, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)