BRIEF-National Bank Holdings Says Performed Analysis To Determine Impact Of Revaluation Of Deferred Tax Asset

Dec 27 (Reuters) - National Bank Holdings Corp:

* NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS SAYS PERFORMED ANALYSIS TO DETERMINE IMPACT OF REVALUATION OF DEFERRED TAX ASSET USING SEPT 30, 2017 BALANCE OF $50.7 MILLION

* NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS - ESTIMATES DEFERRED TAX ASSET WILL BE REDUCED BY ABOUT $17 MILLION TO $18.5 MILLION & BE SHOWN AS INCREASE IN Q4 INCOME TAX EXPENSE

* NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORP SAYS INCOME TAX CHARGE IS EXPECTED TO DECREASE Q4'S EARNINGS PER SHARE BY $0.61 TO $0.65 - SEC FILING Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2zEOHmA) Further company coverage: