March 28 (Reuters) - NATIONAL BANK OF BELGIUM:

* IN 2017 BANK MADE NET PROFIT OF EUR 633 MILLION COMPARABLE TO THAT IN PREVIOUS YEAR

* 2017 NET INTEREST INCOME HAS RISEN SHARPLY (+ € 290 MILLION)

* HIGHER EURO AND DOLLAR INTEREST RATES CAUSED REDUCTION IN UNREALISED CAPITAL GAINS ON SECURITIES IN 2017

* CORPORATE TAX INCREASED BY €39 MILLION IN 2017

* TO PAY ‍GROSS DIVIDEND OF EUR 127,63 PER SHARE FOR 2017, DOWN BY 9.3% COMPARED TO YEAR 2016​