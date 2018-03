March 29 (Reuters) - NATIONAL BANK OF BELGIUM:

* TO KEEP Q2 COUNTERCYCLICAL BUFFER FOR CREDIT RISK EXPOSURES TO BELGIUM COUNTERPARTIES AT 0%

* HOWEVER, IT WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR DEVELOPMENTS IN FINANCIAL CYCLE

* CCYB PERCENTAGE WILL BE REVIEWED AFTER THREE MONTHS