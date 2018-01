Jan 29 (Reuters) - National Bank Of Canada:

* NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA ANNOUNCES MEDIUM TERM NOTES PROGRAM AND NVCC SUBORDINATED NOTES OFFERING

* ‍INTENDS TO ISSUE $750 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.183 PCT MEDIUM TERM NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 1, 2028​

* ‍NOTES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ISSUED ON FEBRUARY 1, 2018 AND WILL MATURE ON FEBRUARY 1, 2028​