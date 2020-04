BRIEF-National Bank Of Canada Announces New Support Measures And A Special Approach For Seniors

April 3 (Reuters) - National Bank of Canada:

* NATIONAL BANK ANNOUNCES NEW SUPPORT MEASURES AND A SPECIAL APPROACH FOR SENIORS

* WAIVING CERTAIN BANKING FEES TEMPORARILY

* COMPENSATING CLIENTS FOR ADDITIONAL INTEREST CHARGED IF THEY DEFER THEIR MORTGAGE PAYMENTS

* IS REDUCING IMPACT OF INTEREST CHARGES ON CREDIT CARDS FOR CLIENTS WHO REQUESTED DEFERRAL AND ARE MOST AFFECTED BY CRISIS

* TEMPORARILY REDUCE ANNUAL INTEREST RATE ON CREDIT CARDS TO 10.9% FOR ALL CREDIT CARD HOLDERS WHO HAVE BEEN GRANTED A PAYMENT DEFERRAL

* CLIENTS CAN ASK TO DEFER THEIR MINIMUM MONTHLY PAYMENTS ON NATIONAL BANK MASTERCARD CREDIT CARD BY UP TO 90 DAYS