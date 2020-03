March 17 (Reuters) - National Bank of Canada:

* ANNOUNCES SERIES OF MEASURES TO SUPPORT ITS PERSONAL AND COMMERCIAL BANKING CLIENTS EXPERIENCING DIFFICULTIES DUE TO COVID-19

* MEASURES FOR CLIENTS AFFECTED BY CORONAVIRUS MAY INCLUDE PAYMENT DEFERRALS OF UP TO SIX MONTHS ON MORTGAGES

* SPECIAL LOANS TO COVER LIVING EXPENSES MAY ALSO BE OFFERED TO CLIENTS WHO ARE DIRECTLY AFFECTED BY CURRENT SITUATION