April 25 (Reuters) - NATIONAL BANK OF FUJAIRAH:

* Q1 PROFIT 145.4 MILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 126.1 MILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET INTEREST INCOME AND INCOME FROM ISLAMIC FINANCE 244.3 MILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 207.4 MILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO Source:(bit.ly/2vJzQL5)