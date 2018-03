March 28 (Reuters) - National Bank Of Kenya Ltd:

* FY PRE-TAX PROFIT OF 785 MILLION SHILLINGS ‍​

* NSSF AND TREASURY TO INJECT 4.2 BILLION SHILLINGS AS TIER TWO CAPITAL THROUGH A SUBORDINATED LOAN ‍​

* FY NET INTEREST INCOME FOR THE PERIOD WAS 6.7 BILLION SHILLINGS, DOWN 14% ‍​

* FY LOAN PROVISIONS DECLINED FROM 2.4 BILLION SHILLINGS TO 0.76 BILLION SHILLINGS‍​ Further company coverage: