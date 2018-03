March 18 (Reuters) - NATIONAL BANK OF KUWAIT EGYPT :

* SAYS INVESTMENTS IN RED ISLAND FOR TOURISTIC PROJECTS WAS RECLASSIFIED TO FINANCIAL ASSETS HELD FOR SALE

* SAYS INTENDS TO SELL INVESTMENTS IN RED ISLAND FOR TOURISTIC PROJECTS IN A YEAR

* WILL NOT DISCLOSE 2017 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Source:(bit.ly/2pnFJHl) Further company coverage: