April 29 (Reuters) - NATIONAL BANK OF RAS AL KHAIMAH :

* Q1 NET PROFIT 205.1 MILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 154.7 MILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET INTEREST INCOME AND INCOME FROM ISLAMIC FINANCING 670.9 MILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 663.3 MILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

* AS OF END-MARCH 2018, GROSS LOANS AND ADVANCES STAND AT 33.6 BILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 30.4 BILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO