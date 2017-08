July 23 (Reuters) - National Bank of Umm Al Qaiwain

* H1 net profit 210.6 million dirhams versus 192.7 million dirhams year ago

* H1 net interest income increased 10 percent year-on-year

* As at June 30 capital adequacy ratio stands at 32.87 percent